Staunton Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting

Staunton police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Fourth Street before 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 1.

Officers say the victim received treatment at Augusta Health for a gunshot wound and was later released.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned, black male approximately 5’10’’- 6’0’’ and about 250-300 lbs.

The Investigation is still ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Station Police Department at 540-332-3842.