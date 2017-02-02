Staunton Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting

Staunton Police Searching for Suspect in ShootingPosted: Updated:
Staunton police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.
Investigators say the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Fourth Street before 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 1.
Officers say the victim received treatment at Augusta Health for a gunshot wound and was later released.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned, black male approximately 5’10’’- 6’0’’ and about 250-300 lbs.
The Investigation is still ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Station Police Department at 540-332-3842.
Reported by Sean Cudahy
Reported by Sean Cudahy
