Staunton Man Accused of Sharing Nude Pictures of Ex

Romeo P. Perez Romeo P. Perez
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

A Staunton man is under arrest after police say he shared nude pictures of his now ex-girlfriend.

Thirty-year-old Romeo P. Perez is charged with misdemeanor unlawful photographing or filming of another.

Staunton police say they started an investigation on January 19 after a 28-year-old woman reported Perez disseminated those pictures of her online.

The victim says she had no idea when her ex-boyfriend took the pictures, and that she didn’t give Perez permission.

Perez is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

Statement from Staunton Police Department:

On 1/19/2017 at 10 p.m., 28-year-old female victim reported that her ex-boyfriend Romeo Perez disseminated nude pictures of her on the internet.

Victim was informed by a third party that there were nude photos of her being shared on the internet. She advised that she did not take the photos or agree to the photos being taken. She advised that she has no idea when her ex-boyfriend obtained the photos of her.

Victim filled out a criminal complaint and obtained warrants on Romeo Perez with officer assistance.

Romeo D. Perez
30 year old B/M

Staunton resident was charged with a misdemeanor unlawful photographing / filming of another.

  Reported by Sean Cudahy

    Reported by Sean Cudahy

    Full Story

