Staunton Man Accused of Sharing Nude Pictures of Ex

A Staunton man is under arrest after police say he shared nude pictures of his now ex-girlfriend.

Thirty-year-old Romeo P. Perez is charged with misdemeanor unlawful photographing or filming of another.

Staunton police say they started an investigation on January 19 after a 28-year-old woman reported Perez disseminated those pictures of her online.

The victim says she had no idea when her ex-boyfriend took the pictures, and that she didn’t give Perez permission.

Perez is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.