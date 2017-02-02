Joint Preschool Application Now Available for Albemarle and C'ville Schools

Three preschool programs in the Charlottesville area are joining forces to make the application process easier for parents and guardians.

Albemarle County Public Schools' Bright Stars program, Charlottesville City Schools' preschool program and Monticello Area Community Action Agency’s Head Start are all collaborating to offer one joint application.

Families choose the programs based on age and where they live.

"If they were in Albemarle County, for example, they would have had to submit two applications: one to head start, one to Albemarle County. Now they can submit one application and indicate on that application whether they're applying to one or the other or both," said MACAA Head Start Director Harriet Kaplan.

The preschool programs are all free.

Applications must be submitted by March 1.