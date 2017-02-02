Joint Preschool Application Now Available for Albemarle and C'ville Schools

Joint Preschool Application Now Available for Albemarle and C'ville SchoolsPosted: Updated:
Three preschool programs in the Charlottesville area are joining forces to make the application process easier for parents and guardians.
Albemarle County Public Schools' Bright Stars program, Charlottesville City Schools' preschool program and Monticello Area Community Action Agency’s Head Start are all collaborating to offer one joint application.
Families choose the programs based on age and where they live.
"If they were in Albemarle County, for example, they would have had to submit two applications: one to head start, one to Albemarle County. Now they can submit one application and indicate on that application whether they're applying to one or the other or both," said MACAA Head Start Director Harriet Kaplan.
The preschool programs are all free.
Applications must be submitted by March 1.
Release from Charlottesville City Schools:
"As our staffs have worked together to create additional spaces for preschool students, we’ve also worked together to streamline the application process for our families. This makes it easier for parents who formerly applied to more than one program," explained Ann McAndrew, Bright Stars program coordinator for ACPS.
The preschool programs are offered Monday-Friday free of charge for qualifying families. The hours and locations vary depending on the age of the child and the preschool program.
"Charlottesville and Albemarle are fortunate that we have extensive services for our future kindergartners. Meeting the needs of at-risk preschoolers pays dividends for the community both immediately and in the future," stated Harriet Kaplan, executive director and Head Start director for MACAA.
To learn more, call or visit your neighborhood elementary school or the MACAA offices. You can also find applications on the schools’ web sites. Return completed applications to the schools or MACAA, either in person or by mail. Families who need assistance completing the application should contact the school or MACAA.
"We believe that our greater coordination in placing students in our programs and in developing a single application will help us serve the community," noted Sheila Sparks, Charlottesville Schools’ coordinator of preschool and family support. "However, we need everyone's help in getting the word out so that families in our community know that we offer these services."
Reported by Spencer Burke
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story
