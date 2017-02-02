Former Charlottesville Police Chief Now Working with UVA

Former Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo is staying busy in his retirement.

Longo is currently on staff at the University of Virginia School of Continuing and Professional Studies. He was brought on board to head up a new master's program that will further education for members of law enforcement.

“We think this is an extension of the University of Virginia's long commitment to addressing important civic and public needs,” said interim dean Steve Laymon.

The former police chief feels a program like this is more necessary and relevant than ever.

“You need not go a day or more without opening a newspaper anywhere in America and reading about something that has to do with law enforcement. Unfortunately, not all of those stories are favorable,” he said.

Longo says law enforcement officers across the country need to raise their standards. “You get a police officer in a room one on one and you ask them, ‘give me the top three or four things you need,' and training is going to be there each and every time. They starve, they want more tools, they want more options, more things to think about about problem solving.”

“We're doing two years here of intensive planning, understanding what the curriculum should be, understanding what the needs of law enforcement across the country are,” Laymon said.

While this major is in the works, even after all the curriculum details are ironed out, it still has to go through a few more hoops with both the UVA Board of Visitors and the State Board for Accreditation and approval before hopefully kicking off in 2019.