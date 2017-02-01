Albemarle County Supervisors Hear Crozet Rezoning Requests

Albemarle County supervisors heard rezoning requests for two developments in Crozet Wednesday

A Crozet housing developer's request to rezone a 20 acre property is not moving forward.

Albemarle County supervisors voted and were locked 3 to 3 on rezoning for the Adelaide Development.

The development would have brought a blend of 80 townhomes, affordable units, and villas on the property along Route 250 next to Cory Farm but, people living in the area worry that building so many new housing units will make the roadway dangerous.

County supervisors also held a public hearing on plans to increase the density of the Foothill Crossing Development by adding more homes.

Developers are asking to rezone 39 acres so they can build 180 homes on the property in Crozet.

Supervisors want more clarification about the county's new proffer policy and will take up the issue February 8.