'Hoos Crush Hokies 71-48; Improve to 7-2 in ACC

The 9th ranked UVa basketball team scored the first ten points of the game against Virginia Tech and never trailed. Virginia beat Virginia Tech 71-48 Wednesday night at JPJ.

Isaiah Wilkins made his first six shots and finished with 15 points. Devon Hall led the 'Hoos with a career-high 17 points. London Perrantes was also in double figures with 14 points.

Virginia led 35-21 at halftime. The Hokies went on an 8-0 run in the second half to cut Virginia's lead to 11 but that's as close as the Hokies got.

The Cavaliers shot 46%. The Hokies shot 36% Virginia out-rebounded Virginia Tech 37-22.

The Hokies got 14 points from Seth Allen and 12 from Zach LeDay, but were held 33 points below their season average by the nation's stingiest scoring defense.

"They did miss a lot of shots," says Tony Bennett. "They had a few open ones and they did not look like they were on tonight. So, that helped us, but I don't want to take away from our guys working and trying to bother shots and not giving them a lot of easy looks."

"During the summer, I knew we had weapons from the top to the bottom, so it just comes with game experience," says London Perrantes. "We're almost done with the season, or close to it, so they all have a lot of game experience. It starting to build their confidence and we're just building chemistry around it."

Virginia Tech became the sixth team held under 50 points by the Cavaliers this season.

Virginia improves to 7-2 in the ACC. Virginia Tech drops to 5-5.

Virginia's next game is Saturday at Syracuse.