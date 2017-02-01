Quantcast

Augusta Co. School Board Holding Budget Hearing Thursday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

School leaders in the Shenandoah Valley are working on next year's budget and want to hear from the people of Augusta County.

The Augusta County School Board is holding a public hearing Thursday night at the Government Center in Verona. They want input to help them develop a budget for the 2017-2018 school year.

A draft of the board's goals for next year includes several things including improving opportunities for at risk students and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs, continuing to improve salaries, and replacing buses.

Thursday’s meeting starts at 7 p.m.

    Reported by Tara Todd

