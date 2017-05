Wednesday night the Fluvanna County School Board hosted a public hearing in regards to filling the role of superintendent.

Gena Keller, the former superintendent of Fluvanna County schools, resigned from her position January 1 after being named the Virginia Department of Education’s coordinator for professional development.

The goal of Wednesday’s meeting was to seek input from the public regarding the qualifications and characteristics they would like to see in the next superintendent.

The school board has also selected the Virginia School Boards Association to assist with the search.

Those who couldn’t make it to Wednesday’s meeting can fill out a survey online.