Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors Appoints Interim County Executive

Albemarle County Press Release:

The Board of Supervisors is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas C. “Doug” Walker as Interim County Executive for Albemarle County effective February 1, 2017.

“We are very pleased to have someone with Doug’s leadership skills, managerial expertise, and local government experience – specifically in our community – in this position,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Diantha McKeel in announcing the appointment. “His experience in managing a full range of government services and in collaborating with our community partners will continue to be great assets to the County in this critical leadership role.”

The Board appreciates the significance of the position of County Executive and intends to create a transparent, inclusive and participatory hiring process that will result in the appointment of a County Executive who embodies those skills, experiences and attributes identified as most important by our community. Board members have had the opportunity to observe Mr. Walker in a variety of situations dealing with a broad range of critical issues since he joined the County on April 1, 2013. As a result, the Board has complete confidence in his skills and abilities to serve as Interim County Executive during this transition. The interim appointment provides stability and continuity of leadership and allows for a smooth and seamless transition with no familiarization period or learning curve required.

Walker brings nearly 27 years of direct experience in local government operations in Virginia to his new position. Most recently Mr. Walker served as Albemarle’s Deputy County Executive for Community Services where he supervised operations of the County’s Police, Fire Rescue, Community Development, Parks and Recreation, Social Services, and Housing departments, while also serving as a liaison to a wide variety of community agencies and regional organizations.

“We were particularly impressed with Doug’s focus on implementing aspects of high performance organizations, including performance accountability and alignment of organizational values at all levels of a governmental organization,” said Mr. Foley, upon hiring Mr. Walker in 2013. “That focus makes him a great fit for Albemarle’s commitment to excellence in all aspects of our operations.”

Prior to his tenure with Albemarle County, Mr. Walker served as County Administrator for Shenandoah County, City Manager for Waynesboro, and in senior local government management positions in Spotsylvania and Southampton Counties that provided full exposure to a wide variety of government services and issues.

Walker has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Appalachian State University and a Masters of Urban and Regional Planning from Virginia Commonwealth University. He is active in local government professional organizations including the International City/County Management Association and is a past president of the Virginia Local Government Management Association.