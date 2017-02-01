Shelter for Help in Emergency Raising Awareness About Teen Dating Violence

The Shelter for Help in Emergency is raising awareness about teenage dating violence, which it says affects 1.5 million teens a year in the United States.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

The organization helps and supports victims of domestic abuse in the Charlottesville area.

Volunteers and staff decorated the Freedom of Speech Wall on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall with all kinds of messages highlighting love, respect and trust.

Teen dating violence refers to emotional, physical or verbal abuse that a person might experience in a relationship. The shelter says one in three teens in the United States has experienced some form of abuse by a dating partner.

"We know that teens that start engaging in this type of behavior are more likely to perpetuate as adults or to become victims themselves so the sooner that we start talking with them about it, the more likely it is that they won't continue," said Elizabeth Uffelman, a Prevention Services Coordinator.

The shelter handed out little orange ribbons to further raise awareness about the issue. People also got to take part in a trivia game and answer questions related to signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships.

The shelter serves about a thousand people per year, hundreds of them are teens. Staff is encouraging the community to share their experiences on the Freedom of Speech Wall.