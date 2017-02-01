Virginia Military Institute Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Virginia Military Institute is honoring United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who paved the way for women to enroll.

Ginsburg visited the Lexington Military College for the first time since striking down the all-male admissions policy 20-years ago.

Ginsburg's visit comes one day after President Donald Trump named his nominee to join her on the bench of the nation's highest court. The notorious dissenter didn't directly comment on current events though.

Ginsburg's study of the law came about during the "Red Scare" of communism. Our country was straying from its most basic values, the right to think, speak, and write as you believe.

Ginsburg's biographers interviewed the 83-year-old justice in front of a crowd of thousands at VMI. She recalled what it was like as one of only nine women in her law school class.

“You felt that if you failed, if you didn't perform well, you were not just failing for yourself but for all women,” said Ginsburg.

Ginsburg wrote the Supreme Court’s opinion in 1996 that opened VMI to women. On Wednesday she read a poem she received from an opponent of the decision.

“I broke a nail, oh I could cry, a cuddly corporal shrieks. A buxom sergeant dabs her eyes to blot mascara's streaks,” said Ginsburg. “My response to this was - wait and see, you will be proud of the women who become graduates of VMI.”

The first class included just 28 women. NBC29 spoke with Lara Chambers who was enrolled in the third class with female cadets, she credits Ginsburg with opening opportunities to women.

“It was like living in a boys lockeroom for four years,” said Chambers, Class of 2003 at VMI. “I told her I appreciated the opportunity and that she has changed my life and the life of every woman that has attended here."

Hannah Gillan, a thirdclassman, has never known VMI without women.

“I've never really had to struggle, particularly, as a woman here,” said Gillan.

Gillan she was stunned to hear how much opposition Ginsburg faced for her VMI decision.

“Hearing her laugh at it and say - I knew from the second I made this decision it was going to be right, I knew VMI would only attract strong females. She's right," said Gillan.

About 11 percent of cadets are women at VMI.

Ginsburg also talked about her health at age 83. She's had a personal trainer since 1999, and they workout for one hour. She says she can do 20 push-ups, followed by planks, and lifting weights.

"There are only strong females here,” said Ginsburg.