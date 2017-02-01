UVA Students Take Part in Immigration Teach-In

The University of Virginia hosted a panel discussion on the different effects caused by the president’s recent executive order..

The purpose of Wednesday’s immigration teach-in was to get everyone on the same page over President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration. The order indefinitely bars Syrian refugees, and bans immigrants and visa-holding people from seven countries - Yemen, Sudan, Iraq, Libya, Iran, Somalia, and Syria - from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

Dozens of people turned out for the event near the UVA Rotunda.

A wide-ranging panel of university professors - from religious studies to medicine - spoke to the packed room.

Panel members took turns talking, explaining the executive order, and sharing the impacts that have been or could be felt.

“At the teach-in we are trying to connect ideas, interchange views of the immigration ban, of the immigration policies but also share stories of different people affected by it,” said UVA student Javad Jarrahi.

“I know some people whose parents are still there and very close family are there. And so it's heart breaking to see that people who are not really involved in politics and in the scheme of things are being affected,” UVA student Sogand Khajavi said.

The event was put on by the Persian Cultures Society and the Iranian Student Association.

Event organizers say, while nothing is planned yet, they hope to have more of these educational-type events in the future.