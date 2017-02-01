Four WMHS Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

Kyle Kruszewski and Malique Shackelford will each play football at UVa-Wise

William Monroe High School saw four student-athletes sign letters of intent Wednesday.

Malique Shackelford and Kyle Kruszewski will each play football at UVa-Wise next season.

Shackelford played quarterback for the Dragons and earned the 2016 Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

During his senior season, Shackelford compiled a combined 2078 yards rushing and receiving, as well as 27 total touchdowns.

Shackelford says he will play H-back at UVa-Wise.

"A lot of people think this is the end of our journey but this is just the beginning because now we're going to play at the next level where we need to raise our level of play to the college level, so we're very excited," says Shackelford. "It means a lot to us."

Kruszewski was first team all conference this past season at tight end and attended the 2016 VHSCA all-star game.

While he played both tight end and defensive end at William Monroe, Kruszewski says he will likely move to the offensive line at the college level.

"My coach, coach Rocha actually went there and he put some good words in my ear and -- when I went down for a visit it really clicked," says Kruszewski. The coaches are a fun group of guys and I can't wait to learn from them."

Tyler Bunyea signed to play football at Division III Shenandoah University.

Soccer standout Ariana Mills is headed to Eastern Mennonite.