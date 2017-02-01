Va. House Bill Allows Buying Health Insurance Across State Lines

A Shenandoah Valley lawmaker's bill to allow Virginians to buy health insurance across state lines cleared the House of Delegates.

24th District Delegate Ben Cline’s bill – HB 2233 – passed on a vote of 66 to 32 Wednesday, February 1.

The bill would allow individual or group health plans to be purchased out of state. Republicans have long argued that this policy change would allow for more competition and lower prices for consumers.

Cline says Virginia needs to take action now to ensure coverage is more affordable. He also argues that approving this measure will ensure the commonwealth is ready for when the new Congress and President Trump shake up national health care law.

"This is to make sure that when this does happen that it's going to happen right and it's going to protect Virginia consumers while giving them the choice and the lower cost that they are demanding from us," Cline said.

"That will leave us here in Virginia with a very sick pool and that will make insurance rates skyrocket and that's something we should be thinking about because the rest of us will be left holding the bag," argued 47th District Delegate Patrick Hope (D).

Hope believes Cline’s measure would backfire, and the Democrat predicts the change would also weaken consumer protections.

The bill moves on to the Virginia Senate now.