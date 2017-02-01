Quantcast

Orange County's DeAngelo Hunt Signs with Glenville State

Posted: Updated:
DeAngelo Hunts signs to play football at Glenville State DeAngelo Hunts signs to play football at Glenville State

Orange County football standout DeAngelo Hunt signed his national letter of intent to play at Division II Glenville State in West Virginia Wednesday.

Hunt played both offense and defense for the Hornets but will play running back at the college level.

"I didn't always have the best ways growing up," says Hunt. "This has always been my dream and its finally coming true."

Hunt ran for 1006 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season and tallied roughly 2500 rushing yards, and 32 rushing touchdowns, during his career at Orange County.

On defense, Hunt tallied 75 tackles and nine sacks, to go along with two defensive touchdowns this past year.

  • Orange County's DeAngelo Hunt Signs with Glenville StateMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.