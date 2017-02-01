Orange County's DeAngelo Hunt Signs with Glenville State

Orange County football standout DeAngelo Hunt signed his national letter of intent to play at Division II Glenville State in West Virginia Wednesday.

Hunt played both offense and defense for the Hornets but will play running back at the college level.

"I didn't always have the best ways growing up," says Hunt. "This has always been my dream and its finally coming true."

Hunt ran for 1006 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season and tallied roughly 2500 rushing yards, and 32 rushing touchdowns, during his career at Orange County.

On defense, Hunt tallied 75 tackles and nine sacks, to go along with two defensive touchdowns this past year.