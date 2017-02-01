Waynesboro Police Warn About Dangers of Stronger Opioids

Police are warning people in Virginia of the dangers of heroin and other opioids after two fatal overdoses last week.

This time, police say a drug called Fentanyl is most likely responsible and they're warning against an even stronger version called Carfentanil.

Both drugs have been around since the 1970s with Carfentanil invented as an animal tranquilizer for elephants and hippopotamuses.

Last week on North Commerce Avenue, just off Route 250 in Waynesboro, two people died in what police say was an apparent opioid overdose.

“They found the two individuals in a very small bathroom, both of them unconscious. They essentially had to take the door off the bathroom in order to even gain access and get them out into the hallway,” said Waynesboro Police Captain Kelly Walker.

Walker says officers found powdered Fentanyl in the bathroom, a drug that experts say is up to 100 times stronger than morphine.

The overdose in Waynesboro isn't the only drug overdose in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley so far in 2017. On January 20, two people were arrested in connection with an overdose in Rockingham County.

First responders say Fentanyl isn’t the only drug killing people. They’re also concerned about Carfentanil, a drug up to 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

“It was meant to knock down large animals - elephants, hippos, rhino. It was never intended to be used in the human environment,” said Tom Joyce of the Thomas Jefferson EMS Council.

Fentanyl and Carfentanil are also difficult for first responders to treat because they are so potent. According to the CDC, anyone who comes into contact with them can absorb the drugs through inhalation or touch.

“Every time you do this, you know that you have the risk to die right there and then,” explains Joyce.

First responders say Fentanyl and Carfentanil are even more dangerous when mixed with heroin and drug users have no way of knowing what's laced in their heroin.

“There is no guarantee that the next time you do this will not be the last time you do it,” said Joyce.

The common opioid antidote Naloxone wears off much faster in Carfentanil cases, making it harder for EMS providers to treat.

“It may take more, or you may need to redose it,” Joyce said.

Experts say it’s important for drug users to get treatment.