Pantops Rescue Station Project Over Budget

The cost of a new rescue station in Albemarle County is coming in well over budget.

Wednesday, February 1, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors got an update on Station 16.

Plans for the new station for Pantops Mountain would have it house some ambulances to start, and possibly add fire engines to it at a later date.

The bids heard by supervisors came in much more expensive than originally thought. The station is likely to come in at about $365,000 over budget, putting its total cost at roughly $2.9 million.

Fire officials say the lasting effects of the recession may be to blame.

"There's a shortage of skilled labor, so that's causing the prices to increase, which in my opinion is even more reason to move on with this project while things are relatively cost-effective," said Albemarle County Fire Chief Dan Eggleston.

The Albemarle County Fire Department was able to find some extra money elsewhere in its budget, and supervisors authorized reallocating those funds to the construction of the Pantops facility.