UVA Football Signs 21 Student-Athletes for 2017 Class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia football program signed 21 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent (NLI) for the 2017-18 academic school year, head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced. Four additional recruits enrolled at UVA in January and one FBS transfer signed grant-in-aid paperwork, topping the class off at 26. Highlighting the class are five signees from the Commonwealth of Virginia, while student-athletes from 11 states other states also signed with the Cavaliers. UVA’s recruits come from California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. UVA also signed one player from Germany and one from British Columbia.

The following is a list of individuals who have signed National Letters of Intent to attend the University of Virginia on football grant-in-aid. Also included are four early enrollees, and two FBS transfers that have signed football grant-in-aid and will join the team next fall.

2017 Football Recruiting Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School

Mandy Alonso DL 6-2 290 Miami, Fla. Gulliver Prep

Lamont Atkins** RB 5-11 200 Burke, Va. Lake Braddock

Joey Blount DB 6-2 180 Fayetteville, Ga. Landmark Christian

Darrius Bratton DB 6-1 160 Roanoke, Va. Fleming/Fork Union Military

Elliott Brown LB 6-6 220 Odenton, Md. Flowers/Taft School

Isaac Buell DL 6-4 260 Knoxville, Tenn. Knoxville Central

Riah Burton** DB 6-1 180 New Castle, Del. William Penn

Tommy Christ DL 6-5 270 Sterling, Va. Dominion

Germane Crowell** DB 6-3 185 Winston-Salem, N.C. Carver

Brian Delaney K 5-11 200 Chantilly, Va. Westfield

Tyler Fannin OL 6-3 290 Hoschton, Ga. Mill Creek

Matt Gahm LB 6-3 225 Highland Park, Texas Highland Park

Chris Glaser OL 6-4 255 Solon, Ohio Solon

Terrell Jana WR/DB 6-1 190 Burnaby, BC Woodberry Forest (Va.)

PK Kier RB 5-11 200 Winchester, Va. Millbrook

John Kirven DL 6-5 260 Raleigh, N.C. Woodberry Forest (Va.)

Colin McGovern^^ OL 6-4 310 New Lenox, Ill. Lincoln-Way West/Notre Dame

Ryan Nelson OL 6-5 280 Buena Park, Calif. Buena Park

Jamari Peacock** RB 6-0 245 Yulee, Fla. Yulee

Darnell Pratt WR 6-3 170 Ellicott City, Md. Good Counsel

Shawn Smith WR 5-11 175 Brunswick, Ga. Brunswick

Charles Snowden LB 6-7 200 Silver Spring, Md. St. Alban’s School

Lindell Stone QB 6-2 205 Dallas, Texas Woodberry Forest (Va.)

Ryan Swoboda OL 6-10 270 Windermere, Fla. Windermere Prep

Gerrik Vollmer OL 6-5 280 Hamburg, Germany Taft School (Conn.)

Zane Zandier LB 6-3 205 Pittsburgh, Pa. Thomas Jefferson

** - currently enrolled at UVA and did not sign an NLI

^^ - FBS transfer that signed a football grant-in-aid

Pronunciation Guide

Isaac Buell – Byool, rhymes with Yule

Riah Burton – Rye-uh

Chris Glaser – Guh-lay-zer

Terrell Jana – Tur-Rell Jan-ah

Ryan Swoboda – Swo-bo-duh

Zane Zandier – Zann-Deer

Mandy Alonso

6-2 • 275 • DL

Miami, Fla. • Gulliver Prep

Played defensive tackle, offensive line and long snapper at Gulliver Prep for head coach Earl Sims … first-team

All-Dade County … collected 52 tackles, nine sacks and caused eight fumbles as a senior in 2016 … recorded

24 tackles for loss … son of Armando and Yamily Alonso … parents are from Cuba … high school coach, Earl

Sims, was a three-year letterwinner for Virginia (1998, 2000-01) at linebacker … a three-star recruit by

ESPN.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com … a two-star recruit by Rivals.com.

Lamont Atkins

5-11 • 200 • RB

Burke, Va. • Lake Braddock HS

A January early enrollee and will participate in spring practice … played tailback and linebacker at Lake

Braddock Secondary School for head coach James Poythress ... named the Virginia Gatorade Player of the

Year ... VHSL first-team all-state running back and linebacker ... named to the Washington Post All-Met team

... made 61 tackles on defense with three interceptions ... rushed for 1,905 yards and 31 touchdowns,

averaging 12 yards per carry, for the Bruins in 2016 as Lake Braddock went 11-2 and reached the Virginia 6A

North region semifinal ... left Lake Braddock as the school's all-time leading rusher with 3,656 rushing yards ...

named All-Conference 7 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year ... selected as one of the Northern

Virginia Football Hall of Fame Players of the Year ... a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com,

247Sports.com and Scout.com ... son of Lamont and Karonica Atkins ... has one brother, Kendall.

Joey Blount

6-2 • 180 • DB

Fayetteville, Ga. • Landmark Christian School

Played safety and quarterback at Landmark Christian School for head coach Wayne Brantley … GHSA firstteam

all-region on defense and first-team all-state Single A on defense … Fulton County first-team all-county

(all classifications) on defense … Georgia Sports Writers Association second-team all-state Class A on defense

… first-team All-Metro … was 77-of-138 passing for 972 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016 … rushed 75

times for 438 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior … made 70 tackles with five tackles for a loss and five

interceptions … scored two defensive touchdowns in 2016 … in 2015, made 30 receptions for 509 yards and

seven touchdowns … returned 11 kick returns for 167 yards and one score … also carried nine times as a

junior for 55 yards … snatched four interceptions in 2015 and returned one for a touchdown … captain on the

football and soccer teams … also plays basketball and soccer at Landmark Christian … High Honors student

and a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club … dad, Tony, was a safety for Virginia from

1976-79 and owns the 11th-longest interception return (63) in program history … rated a three-star recruit by

247Sports.com … rated a two-star recruit by ESPN.com and Rivals.com.

Darrius Bratton

6-1 • 160 • DB

Roanoke, Va. • William Fleming HS/Fork Union Military Academy

Played wide receiver and cornerback at William Fleming High School for head coach Bobby Martin … spent

2016 as a prep year playing for John Shuman at Fork Union Military Academy … helped Fork Union to an 8-2

postgraduate season in 2016 … made three interceptions at Fork Union and returned one for an interception

… appeared in only three games as senior at William Fleming in 2015 after suffering a season-ending injury

three games into the season … caught eight passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, while also returning an

interception for a touchdown in 2015 … son of James and LaRhonda Bratton … has one brother, Marcus and

one sister, Jerika … brother, Macrus, was a four-year letterwinner in football at Virginia-Wise and now plays

professionally overseas in Austria … former high school teammate with current Cavalier wide receiver Warren

Craft … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN.com … rated a two-star recruit by 247Sports.com.

Elliott Brown

6-6 • 220 • LB

Odenton, Md. • Flowers HS/Taft School

Played wide receiver at Flowers High School for head coach Kato June … played wide receiver and linebacker

at the Taft School during a postgraduate year in 2016 for head coach Tyler Whitley … caught 53 passes for

504 yards and five touchdowns for Taft in 2016 … collected two sacks on defense at Taft … caught 12 passes

for 87 yards and touchdown at Flowers in 2015 … played basketball, football and ran track at Flowers and

Taft … made all-county in all three sports … named All-Erickson and All-Founders league at Taft … a three-star

recruit by ESPN.com … a two-star recruit by Scout.com and 247Sports.com.

Isaac Buell (Bool rhymes with yule)

6-4 • 260 • DL

Knoxville, Tenn. • Knoxville Central HS

Played defensive end and offensive line at Knoxville Central High School for head coach Bryson Rosser …

made 107 tackles and 16.5 sacks in 2016 … named a 4A first-team all-state honoree on the defensive line by

the Tennessee Sports Writers Association … a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com … a two-star recruit by

Rivals.com.

Riah Burton

6-1 • 180 • DB

New Castle, Del. • William Penn HS

A January early enrollee and will participate in spring practice … played wide receiver, quarterback and

defensive back at William Penn High School for head coach Marvin Dooley … DIFCA first-team all-state

honoree in 2016 as a defensive back … caught 12 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns as a junior in

2015 … made 20 tackles, defended nine passes and recorded two interceptions as a sophomore on William

Penn's 12-0 state championship team in 2014 … as a junior he made four interceptions and 36 tackles with 23

passes defended in 2015 … member of William Penn's state champion 4x100 relay team in 2015 … a threestar

recruit by 247Sports.com … a two start recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and Scout.com … father, Frank,

was a defensive back and wide receiver at Delaware State.

Tommy Christ

6-5 • 270 • DL

Sterling, Va. • Dominion HS

Played defensive and offensive line at Dominion High School for head coach Karl Buckwalter … earned firstteam

VHSL Group 4A all-state honors on the offensive and defensive line … USA Today Virginia first-team on

the offensive line … 2016 Conference 21-B Defensive Player of the Year … first-team Washington, D.C., AllMet

on the offensive line … All-Loudon County Defensive Player of the Year … on defense, made 79 tackles

and posted 13 sacks in 2016 … forced four fumbles, recovered three fumbles and broke up nine passes … also

collected one interception in 2016 … son of Mike and Lori Christ … father, Mike, played football at the Naval

Academy … has three brothers, Mike, Matt and Jimmy … has two sisters, Jackie and Katie … older brother,

Mike, is a defensive lineman at Monmouth … older brother, Matt, is an offensive lineman at Virginia Tech …

uncle, Tim Christ, was an offensive lineman at Rutgers and signed as an undrafted free agent with the

Philadelphia Eagles … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com.

Germane Crowell

6-3 • 185 • DB

Winston-Salem, N.C. • Carver HS

A January early enrollee and will participate in spring practice … played quarterback and defensive back at

Carver High School for head coach Germane Crowell, Sr., his father … four-year varsity letterwinner … allstate

and all-conference player after throwing for more than 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns … rushed for 10

scores and 775 yards … made 50 tackles and collected three interceptions … in 2015 made 34 tackles and two

interceptions as a junior … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com … a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, Scout.com

and 247Sports.com … father was a standout wide receiver at UVA who played for the Cavaliers from 1994-97

… Crowell, Sr., is ranked No. 6 all-time in the UVA annals with 2,142 receiving yards … his 969 receiving yards

in 1997 still ranks No. 3 in the UVA record books for receiving yards in a season … the Detroit Lions selected

the elder Crowell in the second round, No. 50 overall, in the 1998 NFL Draft … is also the nephew of former

UVA linebacker, Angelo Crowell (1999-2002), a third round (94th overall) selection by the Buffalo Bills in the

2003 NFL Draft.

Brian Delaney

5-11 • 200 • K

Chantilly, Va. • Westfield HS

Was a punter and placekicker at Westfield High School for head coach Kyle Simmons … first-team MaxPreps

All-American as a punter … Under Armour All-American and played in the 2017 Under Armour All-America

game at Camping World Stadium … rated the No. 5 kicker in America by 247Sports.com and helped the

Bulldogs to a 13-2 record and a 6A state title in 2016 … was the VHSL first-team all-state punter and kicker in

2016 … made 11 field goals in 2015 and averaged 45 yards per punt as a junior … won the 6A state title, a

game played at Scott Stadium … earned VHSL first-team all-state punter and kicker in 2015 … 59 of his 81

kickoffs in 2015 went for touchbacks … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com

… rated a two-star recruit by Rivals.com … rated a five-star kicker and a five-star punter by Kohl's Kicking …

rated the No. 1 punter in the country per Kohl's Kicking … rated the No. 2 kicker by ESPN.com.

Tyler Fannin

6-3 • 290 • OL

Hoschton, Ga. • Mill Creek HS

Played offensive line at Mill Creek High School for head coach Shannon Jarvis … helped Mill Creek to a 13-1

record and a semifinalist appearance in the 7A state playoffs two years in a row … two-time Georgia Sports

Writers Association first-team all-state … Touchdown Club of Gwinnett's Offensive Line Man of the Year in

2015 and 2016 … averaged over 45 "pancake" blocks over the 2015 and 2016 seasons … named to the USA

Today All-USA team … voted onto the Mill Creek football team's "Leadership Council" as, junior and senior …

took part in the 2015 Elite Junior Classic … two-time (2015-16) all-metro and all-region … Nike Open Invite in

2016 … earned MVP Award at the Sophomore National Underclassman All-American game in 2014 … invited

to the U.S. Army Bowl Combine … dad, John, played football at Marshall … older brother, Josh, is an offensive

lineman at Middle Tennessee State … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and

Scout.com … rated the No. 9 center in the nation by Rivals.com.

Matt Gahm

6-3 • 225 • LB

Highland Park, Texas • Highland Park HS

Played linebacker at Highland Park High School for head coach Randy Allen … helped the Scots go 14-2 to win

the 2016 5A D1 state championship … first-team all-district and an honorable mention all-state honoree by

the Dallas Morning News … recorded 109 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions as a senior in 2016 … also

caused five fumbles in 2016 … returned one interception for a touchdown … blocked two punts, one of which

was recovered for a touchdown … honorable mention 5A all-state by the Texas Associated Press Sports

Editors … named 2015 District 10-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year … father, Brad, played football at

Oklahoma State … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com.

Chris Glaser

6-4 • 255 • OL

Solon, Ohio • Solon HS

Played offensive line at Solon High School for head coach Jim McQuaide … earned first-team All-Greater

Cleveland Conference … helped Solon earn the No. 1 seed in Division I, Region 1 and accumulate 4,132 yards

of total offense in 12 games as Solon broke in first-year starters at running back and quarterback … named an

all-star by Cleveland.com … played in the Inaugural Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 21, 2017 at Aloha Stadium in

Honolulu … attends the same high school as former first-team All-ACC UVA linebacker Steve Greer … born in

Honolulu … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com.

Terrell Jana

6-1 • 190 • WR

Burnaby, British Columbia • Woodberry Forest (Va.)

Played wide receiver and cornerback at Woodberry Forest for head coach Clint Alexander … caught 64 passes

for 1,308 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2016 … also led Woodberry Forest with 1,545 all-purpose yards …

made 11 tackles on defense … a two-time VISAA all-state selection … second-team 2016 USA Today American

Family Insurance All-USA Virginia … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and

Scout.com.

PK Kier

5-11 • 200 • RB

Winchester, Va. • Millbrook HS

Played running back and safety at Millbrook High School for head coach Josh Haymore … second-team 2016

4A all-state … rushed 141 times for 1,194 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016 … 2015 VHSL 4A second-team allstate

honoree after rushing for 1,352 yards and 19 touchdowns … also caught seven passes for 143 yards in

2015 … accumulated 3,582 career rushing yards on 501 career carries … scored 50 career rushing

touchdowns … averaged 7.09 yards per rush for his career … in 2015 was named all-region, all-district, allarea

and was the Jim Stutzam Chevrolet Player of the Month … in 2014 was named all-region, all-district and

all-area … dad, Pede Kier, played baseball at Shenandoah University … uncle, Mark Cooke, played football at

UVA from 1987-1990 for Hall of Fame coach George Welsh … cousin, Cory Alexander, is a former UVA

basketball star and NBA Draft first round selction by the San Antonio Spurs, and current ESPN college

basketball commentator … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … rated a

two-star recruit by Scout.com.

John Kirven

6-6 • 260 • DL

Raleigh, N.C. • Woodberry Forest (Va.)

Played defensive end and tight end at Woodberry Forest for head coach Clint Alexander … didn't start playing

football until sophomore season at Woodberry … caught three passes for 30 yards in 2016 … recorded 31

tackles and seven tackles for a loss on defense in 2016 … collected seven sacks … made 17 quarterback

hurries … scored one rushing touchdown in 2016 on a 10-yard carry, his only rush of his high school career …

caught nine passes for 74 yards and one score in 2015 as a junior … brother, Caid, is a former UVA men's

basketball student-athlete from 2012-16 … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and

247Sports.com … rated a two-star recruit by Scout.com.

Ryan Nelson

6-6 • 280 • OL

Buena Park, Calif. • Buena Park HS

Played offensive and defensive line at Buena Park High School for head coach Anthony White … first-team allcounty

in 2016 … 2016 MVP of the Freeway League … first-team All-Freeway League in 2015 and 2016 …

third-team all-county in 2015 … second-team All-Freeway League in 2014 … made 51 tackles and recorded six

sacks in 2016 on defense … second-team All-Freeway League in basketball in 2016 and a league finalist in the

shotput and discus in 2016 … son of Charles and Pamela Nelson … father, Charles, played football at Lambuth

University in Jackson, Tenn. … has an older brother, Troy … brother, Troy, played three years of baseball

(2014) at Northwestern-St. Paul … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and

Scout.com.

Jamari Peacock

6-0 • 245 • RB

Yulee, Fla. • Yulee HS

A January early enrollee and will participate in spring practice … played running back and linebacker at Yulee

High School for head coach Bobby Ramsay … rushed for 1,876 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior …

second-leading rusher in Northern Florida in 2016 … his 33 touchdowns are the most rushing touchdowns in

Northern Florida in 2016 … County Player of the Year in 2016 … averaged 7.5 yards per rush on 251 carries …

played for the North team in the FACA All-Star Football Classic … first-team All-Coast honoree by the TimesUnion

… made 167 carries for 1,243 yards and 16 touchdowns as junior in 2015 … a three-star recruit by

ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com … placed fifth in state in weight lifting in 2015 … son of

Anntaletta Sanders … has one sister, Gabrielle Grant … uncle, DeWayne Glover was a defensive back for

Florida … played at same high school as 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, Derrick Henry.

Darnell Pratt

6-3 • 170 • WR

Ellicott City, Md. • Good Counsel

Played wide receiver at Our Lady of Good Counsel for head coach Bob Milloy … was a four-year letterwinner

… three-time WCAC all-conference wide receiver selection … caught 30 passes for 740 yards in 2014 and six

touchdowns … caught 28 catches for 540 yards and four touchdowns as a junior in 2015 … caught 16 passes

for 245 yards and two touchdowns in 2016 … 2016 WCAC track & field MVP … helped track & field team

capture a conference title … broke the State of Maryland record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.94 …

in 2015 was named Baltimore Sun's Track and Field Athlete of the Year for winning the title in the 100-,200-

and 400-meter dash in the county, regional and state level … a two-time New Balance National High School

Outdoor All-American in the 200-meter dash in 2015 and 2016 … won the 400-meter dash title in the WCAC

Track and Field championship and broke the National Record at the New Balance High School National

Championship in the freshmen 400-meter dash with a time of 48.47 in 2014 … father, Darnell Pratt, Sr.,

played college football at North Carolina and Texas Tech … rated a two-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com,

247Sports.com.

Shawn Smith

5-11 • 175 • WR

Brunswick, Ga. • Brunswick HS

Played wide receiver at Brunswick High School for head coach Larry Harold … caught 44 passes for 399 yards

and two touchdowns … rushed 29 times for 149 yards and three touchdowns … also returned one kick for a

score … played quarterback as a junior and earned first-team 3AAAAA all-region honors with 998 total yards

and 10 touchdowns … a four-star recruit by ESPN.com … a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, 247Sports and

Scout.com.

Charles Snowden

6-7 • 200 • LB

Silver Spring, Md. • St. Alban's School (Washington, D.C.)

Played linebacker and wide receiver at St. Alban's School for head coach Gary Schnell … named first-team AllIAC

… first-team All-DCIAA … first-team USA Today Washington, D.C. … recorded 35 tackles and 5.5 sacks as a

senior in 2016 … also forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles … plays basketball at St. Alban's for

head coach O.J. Johnson, a former UVA wide receiver and tight end … started high school career at Blake High

School … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com.

Lindell Stone

6-2 • 205 • QB

Dallas, Texas. • Woodberry Forest (Va.)

Played quarterback at Woodberry Forest for head coach Clint Alexander … finished career breaking VISAA

record for career passing yards and passing touchdowns … broke every Prep League and Woodberry Forest

passing record for a career and a season … led the Commonwealth of Virginia in passing yards and passing

touchdowns as a junior and senior … played for Team USA's U19 team in the inaugural North American

Championship against Canada on Jan. 28, 2017 in Orlando, Fla. … completed 215-of-330 passes for 3,380

yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior in 2016 … averaged 338 passing yards per game in 2016 … completed

over 65 percent of his passes … helped the Tigers to a 9-1 record and a fourth-straight Prep League

championship … named VISAA Division I offensive player of the year … first-team all-state and All-Prep

League selection … USA Today 2016 American Family Insurance All-USA Virginia Offensive Player of the Year

… threw for 3,494 passing yards and 39 touchdowns as a junior in 2015 … also plays lacrosse at Woodberry

Forest … rated a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com.

Ryan Swoboda (Swo-bo-duh)

6-10 • 270 • OL

Windermere, Fla. • Windermere Prep

Played offensive line at Windermere Prep for head coach Jacob Doss … helped Windermere to a 10-1 record

in 2016 and a semifinal appearance in the FHSAA Sunshine State tournament … first-team All-SSAC honoree

from the Orlando Sentinel … two-time Florida Athletic Coaches Association first-team All-District 11 1A-4A

honoree … member of Windermere's 2014 11-0 FHSAA Sunshine State championship … helped block for a

running back that rushed for 1,359 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2016 … played in the 2016 Central Florida AllStar

game … plays basketball at Windermere and won a state championship … born in Portland, Oregon …

rated a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com.

Gerrik Vollmer

6-5 • 280 • OL

Hamburg, Germany • Taft School (Conn.)

Played offensive line and defensive line at the Taft School for head coach Tyler Whitley … recorded 28 tackles

and 4.0 tackles for a loss in 2016 … added one sack … named to the second-team of the 2016 USA Today AllUSA

Connecticut Football Team on offense ... named to the Class A All-New England team and All-Erickson

squad … Class A NEPSAC All-Star … spent the 2015 season in West Virginia as an exchange student playing at

Philip Barbour High School in Philippi, W. Va. … was a 2A all-state performer in 2015 at Philip Barbour and

first-team all-conference honoree … member of the German national team … played club football in Germany

for the Hamburg Blue Devils … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, 247Sports.com and Scout.com … a two-star

recruit by Rivals.com.

Zane Zandier (Zann-Deer)

6-3 • 205 • LB

Pittsburgh, Pa. • Thomas Jefferson HS

Played wide receiver and defensive back at Thomas Jefferson High School for head coach Bill Cherpak …

helped Thomas Jefferson to the WPIAL 4A championship … a wide receiver first-team all-state honoree

caught 44 passes for 900 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior in 2016 … averaged 20.5 yards per reception in

2016 … made 46 tackles on defense with one interception … also returned 23 punts for 203 yards … also

posted 209 kick return yards in 2016 … caught 27 passes for 443 yards and nine touchdowns in 2015 as a

junior … made 41 tackles and recorded four interceptions in 2015 … father, Rick, played football at Indiana

University of Pennsylvania … rated a four-star recruit by ESPN.com … rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com,

247Sports.com and Scout.com.



FBS TRANSFERS

Colin McGovern

6-4 • 310 • OL

New Lenox, Ill. • Lincoln-Way West HS/Notre Dame

PREVIOUS SCHOOL

A 2017 transfer from Notre Dame, where he appeared in 21 career games for the Irish … appeared in a

career-high 11 games in 2016 with eight starts at right guard … appeared in eight games in 2015 on special

teams and as a reserve offensive lineman … appeared in two games as a reserve offensive guard in 2014 …

made collegiate debut in 2014 in a season-opening win over Rice.

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL

Played offensive line at Lincoln-Way West High School for head coach Dave Ernst … first-team Illinois Class 5A

all-state pick for 2012 by Illinois Football Coaches Association ... named to 2012 Chicago Tribune all-state

team ... first-team offensive lineman on Chicago Sun Times all-area squad for 2012 ... ranked 37th player

nationally on Rivals.com list of offensive tackles ... ranked 133rd overall and ninth among offensive tackles on

Scout 300 by Scout.com ... played left offensive tackle at Lincoln-Way West High School in New Lenox, Ill. ...

helped Warriors reach quarterfinals in 2012 state 5A playoffs ... made 70 pancake blocks as a senior and did

not allow a sack his junior or senior year ... transferred from Lincoln-Way Central after his sophomore

campaign ... selected for Under Armour All-America Game but did not participate ... son of Brian and Dawn

McGovern … rated a four-star recruit by ESPN.com … the No. 124st ranked prospect on ESPN's Top 300 …

took part in Nike's The Opening … a four-star recruit by 247Sports.com and Scout.com … a three-star recruit

by Rivals.com.