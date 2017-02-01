Woodberry's Lindell Stone, Terrell Jana & John Kirven Sign with UVA Football

Woodberry Forest is sending nine football players to the college ranks. Seven of them are going to division-one schools, including three guys to the University of Virginia, quarterback Lindell Stone, defensive back Terrell Jana and defensive end John Kirven.

Stone was the two time All-Prep quarterback and MVP of the Prep League. He was also the VISAA Division 1 All-State QB and MVP for the last two seasons. Lindell has been a four-time All American playing for the US National Team. The last two seasons Lindell has passed for 3,874 yards and 77 touchdowns with only 15 interceptions. He rushed for 271 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Jana is also a two time all prep and all state receiver. In the last two seasons Terrell has 126 receptions for 2,392 yards and 32 touchdowns. He had 2 rushes for 72 yards and 1 touchdown.

Kirven earned all prep this year as an defensive end in only his third season of football. John also earned all American honors as a member of the US national team that played the Canadian national team on Saturday in Orlando, Fla. This season on defense John had 41 tackles, 8 solo. He also had 7 sacks, 7 tackles for a loss and 17 hurries this year, which was his first season on defense.

The three guys are all rated three-star prospects by Rivals are are eager to get started at UVA.

Stone says, "It's going to be an awesome ride and it's going to take a lot of work but I really think UVA is ascending right now and like they say 'Hoos rising. that implies we're working really hard, I'm not there yet but I can't wait to get there and start to work."

Jana says, "We just want to come in there and earn everything we can get, we agree with that, that's why we signed, we're ready to go and put that work in, earn our uniform, earn our jersey earn everything and hopefully that will translate to wins.:

Kirven says, "It's been a crazy ride but it's a very good feeling to join two of my best friends. We're all ready to start in the summer."

Woodberry had four other players sign with DI schools.

Joe Stephenson, Army

Bebe Olaniyan, UConn

Josh Diaz, Towson

Darius McKay, Carleton University

Connor Koch will walk-on at TCU and Wallace Bruner will play at division-three Sewanee.