2nd Defendant Pleads Guilty in Connection to Series of Armed Robberies

The teenager who took part in a series of armed robberies that escalated to a home invasion, carjacking and kidnapping will be a middle-aged man before he's ever free again.

Nineteen-year-old Terence “TJ” Tyree Jr. entered a plea agreement in a federal courtroom Wednesday, February 1. He had been facing charges of robbery, malicious bodily injury, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Tryee admitted in court that he and other defendants took part in several armed robberies at pizza shops in Greene and Albemarle counties last summer.

According to court documents, Tyree and two other people were at a home in Albemarle County on June 8, 2016, when they decided to rob a place. Two of them entered a Papa John’s in Greene County a little after midnight, displaying weapons and demanding money from employees. They stole roughly $1,500 and an employee’s cell phone, divvying up the money later in a secluded area.

Tyree and another person robbed the same Papa John’s on June 17. Tyree said he held a pistol while the other defendant grabbed cash from the register drawer. Again, they divided up the stolen cash after driving away.

On June 27, Tyree and another person robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Albemarle County. Tyree again showed a pistol while the defendant grabbed cash and employees’ cell phones.

Tyree and two other people took part in robbing a Domino’s Pizza in Greene County on July 7. Tyree and another person took cash from the business while a driver waited. Tyree fired a shot into the air after a witness said something to the robbers as they were leaving the scene.

On July 18, Tyree and two others broke into an Albemarle County home and attacked the man living there. Tyree admitted to taking part in ransacking the home, stealing the victim’s Lexus, and making him take out money from a nearby ATM.

The defendants took a second victim at gunpoint while at the ATM.

Tyree then robbed a nearby 7-Eleven.

The two victims were dropped off in a neighborhood, and the defendants drove off in the first victim’s Lexus. Authorities later found the vehicle abandoned in an unspecified location.

Tyree is pleading guilty to a pair of firearms charges. He faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison, but could be locked up for life when he's sentenced in April.

Last month, 19-year-old Kentarian "Kentavia" Jones also entered a plea agreement for his roles in all of the same crimes.