Western Albemarle's Noah Crutchfield Signs with Shepherd University

Western Albemarle's Noah Crutchfield Signs with Shepherd UniversityPosted: Updated:
Noah Crutchfield celebrated with his teammates on Signing Day
Crutchfield signed with Shepherd University
Noah Crutchfield had 123 tackles in his career at WAHS
Western Albemarle's Noah Crutchfield Signs with Shepherd UniversityMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.