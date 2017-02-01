Western Albemarle's Noah Crutchfield Signs with Shepherd University

Noah Crutchfield had 123 tackles in his career at WAHS

Noah Crutchfield celebrated with his teammates on Signing Day

Western Albemarle senior Noah Crutchfield signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football at Shepherd University next year.

The defensive lineman had 123 tackles in his career with the Warriors, as well as 15.5 sacks.

Crutchfield blocked eight punts and had 27.5 tackles for a loss

He was named All-District, All-Conference, and All-Region in each of the last two seasons.

The WAHS senior says he's excited to be headed to Shepherd University.

"Great school program," says Crutchfield. "Great football program. I just see myself going there and making success."