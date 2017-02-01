Charlottesville Releases Annual Assessment Figures

Charlottesville Releases Annual Assessment FiguresPosted: Updated:
Release from Charlottesville:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City Assessor's Office has completed the 2017 reassessment. Of the 15,010 taxable properties, residential parcels increased by an average of 4.16 percent. Commercial properties (including apartments, retail, office, industrial, vacant land) increased by an average of 29.45 percent. When residential, commercial and new construction are averaged together, taxable properties in the City increased by 15.14% in 2016.
The increase in commercial property value is due primarily to two factors. First is an incredibly robust commercial real estate market in terms of new construction and sales of existing properties. Second, the City Assessor's office has implemented a new assessment system that allows staff to more thoroughly analyze the different components of commercial properties, which comprise their fair market value.
Additional details of this year's figures include:
Residential properties
- Assessments for existing residential property increased in value by 4.16 percent
- 80.18 percent of residential assessments increased in value, 3. 81 percent declined, and 16.01% did not change
Commercial properties
- Assessments for existing commercial property increased in value by 29.45 percent
- 82.40 percent of commercial assessments increased in value, 7.06 percent declined, and 10.54 percent did not change
Combined existing residential and commercial property increased in value by 14.13 percent
New Construction value included for 2017 is 1.06 percent
The commercial assessment notices being mailed includes a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ's) including the process for appealing assessments. This FAQ can be found on the city website.
Note: both residential and commercial property owners can appeal their assessments. General FAQ's about the City Assessor's Office and assessment process can be found under the "Department and Services" link at www.charlottesville.org.
The City Assessor's Office can be contacted via telephone at 970.3136, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.