FUMA Prep Football Sends Two to College Level

Two members of the Fork Union Military Academy prep football team committed to play at the college level on Wednesday, as Aaron Pace signed with Averett University, while Brennon Garrison is a preferred walk-on at Virginia Tech.

The duo served as FUMA's senior captains this season, and they both played on the offensive line.

Garrison is a 6-foot-3, 285-pound center who was named to the VISAA All-State Second Team Offense this year, and he says the Hokies' coaches are excited to get him to Blacksburg.

"They were telling me that I will most likely report during camp, so we'll see how that goes," says Garrison. "I'm ready for it. It's going to be a challenge, but I'm up for it."

Pace was also accepted to Liberty University, but remained committed to Averett University in Danville.

"They were looking for a right tackle, and they saw me, and said that they like my film, and liked the way I hit, and said I'd have a good chance of getting out and maybe starting with the guys," says Pace.

The FUMA postgraduate team sent 33 of 35 players to the college level.