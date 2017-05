Update 5 pm: The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington D.C. found the missing bobcat on zoo property Wednesday.

The zoo has not released further details at this time.

The female cat known as Ollie was discovered missing from her enclosure Monday morning.

Bobcats are native to much of North America including the Washington D.C. area and zoo officials say there is enough prey outside the zoo for Ollie to survive on her own.