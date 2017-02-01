Charlottesville Legal Group Fighting Against Trump Immigration Orders

A Charlottesville-based organization is pushing forward in its lawsuit against President Trump's immigration orders.

The Legal Aid Justice Center is pleased to have the state’s support behind it. The center says it plans to continue advocating for its clients as Commonwealth’s Attorney General Mark Herring joins in filing suit against the immigration orders

The Legal Aid Justice Center says it is representing two brothers - Tareq Aqel Mohammed Aziz and Ammar Aqel Mohammed Aziz. According to the center, the brothers flew into Dulles International Airport Saturday, January 28, on their way to be permanent U.S. residents and reunite with their father who is already a citizen.

Both men were born in Yemen, one of seven Muslim-majority countries included in the president’s executive order halting immigration.

Attorneys at the center say the brothers were handcuffed, detained and deported to Ethiopia.

"You can't care about immigrants and refugees in this day in this moment in history and not care about what this administration has done in prohibiting people who are lawfully entitled to be here from entering the country," said Mary Bauer with the Legal Aid Justice Center.

Wednesday, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Herring announced the state was joining the suit against the president - Aziz, et al vs Trump. They believe the commonwealth has a strong interest in protecting lawful residents.

The Legal Aid Justice Center says it will continue to argue its case on behalf of its specific clients.