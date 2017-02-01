Report: Virginia Lottery Profits Down in December

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lottery revenues were down in December from the previous year because there was no massive Powerball jackpot driving sales.

A recent report to state officials showed that lottery profits in December were $44 million in December, down 10 percent from the previous year.

The lottery expects profits to be off from last year's totals because a record $1.5 billion jackpot increased sales in December 2015 and January 2016.

Proceeds from Virginia lottery sales go to help fund public education in Virginia.

