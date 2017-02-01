HPD Investigating Traffic Crash Involving Pedestrian

Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:



Harrisonburg, VA – On Tuesday, January 31 at approximately 7:03 p.m. officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) responded to a traffic crash on North Liberty Street, near the intersection of West Market Street.



The preliminary investigation has shown that a 42-year-old male was driving a 2015 Chevrolet truck and was attempting to make a south bound turn onto North Liberty Street, from Graham Street. As he turned, he struck a 59-year-old female, who was attempting to cross east bound on North Liberty.



The Harrisonburg Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Harrisonburg Fire Department and the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.



The female victim was transported by the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment related to injuries from the crash. She was then flown from Sentara RMH to the University of Virginia Medical Center.



The crash remains under investigation by HPD's Accident Reconstruction Team.



HPD encourages anyone in the community who observes suspicious or criminal activity to report it by calling 911. Callers are able to remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 540-574- 5050. Tipsters may also text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).