No. 9 'Hoos Host Hokies in Commonwealth Clash Wednesday Night

The No. 9 UVa basketball team will host Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena Wednesday night.

Tip off is set for 8:00 p.m. and the game will be televised on the ACC Network and shown on NBC29.

Virginia is 8-2 at home and has won eight of the last nine games against Virginia Tech.

"We have to take care of the basketball, so they don't get any of those, we call them live-ball turnovers, and breakout, and then again, anytime they're getting a rebound, they're pushing, so you're discipline and willingness to really get back and set your defense," says UVa head coach Tony Bennett. "We talk about, it's a Sun Tzu quote, don't take any arrows in the back. Hopefully, you get back, turn and face, and really be ready to go, and that's important for us, as it was for Villanova. Every game, set your defense and you got to play from there."

The Cavaliers rank first in the nation in scoring defense, giving up 53.7 points per game.

UVa is also forcing 9.7 turnovers a game, which ranks second in the nation.

London Perrantes leads Virginia with 11.9 points per game.

Virginia Tech is averaging 81.2 points per game.

Zach LeDay leads Tech with 16.1 points per game.

"They're really good in transition," says Bennett. "They've got a four-man who reminds me in some ways in the open court, like Justise Winslow, where he'll get a rebound and he's down the floor. Seth Allen, everybody knows about but they have a ton of different guys that can knock down shots, play off the bounce, very competitive -- They're mixing up their defenses and they've had a couple games like us where they haven't been quite right but they've had games where they've looked terrific."

The 'Hoos and Hokies split the series last year with Virginia winning 67-49 at JPJ after Tech took the first contest 70-68 in Blacksburg.

Tony Bennett is 10-4 all-time against Virginia Tech.

UVa has won the last four games against Virginia Tech at JPJ.