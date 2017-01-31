Albemarle Co. School Board Holds Public Hearing on Proposed Budget

The Albemarle County School Board heard from the community about how it should spend taxpayer dollars next year.

A public hearing on the proposed 2017-2018 budget was held at the Albemarle County Office Building Tuesday night.

County bus drivers showed up to push for a raise while parents voiced their support for more school funding.

“You entrust us with our most precious resource, your children. We have the future of this community and county in our hands, yet we feel as if we're not getting the support from either,” said Debbie Hall, Albemarle county bus driver.

“I urge you to fully fund the school budget and also to consider a county effort to find private funding dollars for the schools, and I’d be happy to help with that in some way,” said Erika Herz, Albemarle County parent.

The proposed spending plan includes a two percent pay raise and increased contributions to employee health care.