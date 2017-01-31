Charlottesville Political Organization Holds First Meeting

A new political organization is getting off the ground in Charlottesville.

Equity and Progress in Charlottesville, known as EPIC, hosted its first meeting at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library on East Market Street Tuesday night.

The group, which has no official party affiliation, plans to focus on the nine local races on the ballot in Charlottesville for 2017.

"I haven't seen too much going to what sister Holly Edwards had said started which was the root cause of what's in our community. Not just the low wealth community, but the also the middle income community,” said Joy Johnson, EPIC member.

EPIC is working on three major platforms - economic opportunity, social and racial equity, and open, accountable government.