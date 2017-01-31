Staunton Residents Voice Concerns Over Parking

People voiced their concerns about parking in downtown Staunton Tuesday night

People who work and live in downtown Staunton voiced their parking concerns Tuesday night.

The city hired a consultant to do a parking study of downtown's 1,777 spaces. The goal is to maximize what they have.

Some of the parking issues brought up at Tuesday’s meeting included rates and durations, handicap accessible parking, signage, and perception.

“I think people think that because you can't see the store and you're still three blocks away that it's hard to park and it really isn't. I think it's perception,” said Ellen Boden, downtown business owner.

There’s still time to weigh in Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at Staunton City Hall.

The city expects to have a report from the study by the end of April.