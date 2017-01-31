Quantcast

Tsaye Simpson Sentences on October 2015 Charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A man guilty of a traffic stop that went awry learned his sentence Tuesday in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Tsaye Simpson was sentenced on three charges stemming from the October 2015 incident involving law enforcement.

The judge also re-imposed some of Simpson’s time from previous crimes. That also includes several good behavior violations.

In total, Simpson received a sentence of five years, four months.

He’s been behind bars since the 2015 incident and will only serve about three more years.

