Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL
STAB 60, Woodberry Forest 46        Matt Palumbo 15 points
Western Albemarle 60, Louisa 47     Ryan Ingram 19 points
Blue Ridge 66, Miller 43                   Sardaar Calhoun 13 points
Charlottesville 65, Fluvanna 37        Jaylen Hudson 15 points
Albemarle 95, Powhatan 54             Austin Katstra 37 points
Orange County 64, Monticello 60      Jordan Shook 18 points
Collegiate 57, Fork Union 45
Riverheads 60, Wilson Memorial 46       Grant Painter 18 points
Buckingham 63, Randolph Henry 58       Antonio Chambers 44 points

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Louisa County 49, Western Albemarle 44
William Monroe 60, Clarke 45
Orange County 32, Monticello 28             Laine Harrington 15 points
Charlottesville 56, Fluvanna 52                Alaijah Ragland 16 points
Albemarle 50, Powhatan 15                      Haylee Howard-Radde 11 points
STAB 64, St. Margaret's 18                       Davis & Tinsley 20 points each
Strasburg 41, Madison County 37
Spotswood 59, R.E. Lee 38
Stuarts Draft 66, Page County 35
Buffalo Gap 66, Stonewall Jackson 29
Buckingham 42, Randolph Henry 24
 

