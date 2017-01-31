Augusta County Sheriff's Office Looking for Suspected Scammers

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Looking for Suspected ScammersPosted: Updated:
Suspected accomplice to the “Quick-change Scam” in Stuarts Draft
Woman believed to be involved in the Food Lion “Quick-change Scam”
Two unknown men who authorities believe attempted to scam at Fishersville Food Lion on 01/20/17
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.