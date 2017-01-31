Augusta County Sheriff's Office Looking for Suspected Scammers

Press Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:



On Monday, January 16th, 2017, the Sheriff’s Office took two reports involving a flim-flam or quick change scam.



Both incidents occurred at local Food Lion stores (Stuarts Draft and Fishersville) on Saturday, January 14th. In both cases, a woman with a Middle Eastern accent made a small purchase.



In one case, she paid with exact change and then asked the cashier to make change. A number of requests were made where money changed hands between the suspect and the cashier.



In the end, the unknown female suspect walked away with more than she was entitled to. In the second case, a small purchase was made with a large bill. As the cashier was making change, the female asked for a number of different denominations.



The multiple requests confused the cashier and resulted in the suspect receiving more change than she was entitled too. In the Stuarts Draft case, the female was accompanied by an unknown man. The scam netted several hundred dollars.



On 01/20/17, two men with Middle-Eastern accents entered the Fishersville Food Lion store and attempted to make change. They were denied. The men were traveling in a large blue pickup at the time.



It is believed that those involved in these scams are part of a ring that has targeted retail stores in the region.



If anyone recognizes any of the people in the photographs, or has any information about these cases, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime stoppers at 800-322-2017.