Virginia Joins Lawsuit Challenging Trump Immigration Order

Virginia is joining a federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's (R) executive order on refugees and immigration.

Attorney General Mark Herring announced the legal action on Tuesday, calling Trump's executive order "unlawful, unconstitutional and un-American."

Virginia is joining an existing case against the travel ban. Aziz v. Trump is being considered in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Herring and Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) held a news conference explaining their reasoning behind the suit. They say Virginia has a strong interest in protecting lawful residents, like students and professors who now face uncertainty traveling to and from countries included in Trump's order.

Trump's order suspends immigration for citizens of seven countries for 90 days and blocks refugees from entering 120 days.

Administration officials have since said that lawful permanent residents, typically known as "green-card" holders, will routinely receive waivers from the ban.

Herring argued that the ban is already hurting Virginians, saying that there are students at the state's colleges and universities who are currently unable to return to Virginia.

"The full impact of President Trump's ban remains unclear because the government has not complied fully and transparently with a valid temporary restraining order issued by a federal court," said Herring.

The press conference ran for about six minutes, including only prepared remarks from Herring and McAuliffe. They did not take questions from the media, citing the pending legal action.

