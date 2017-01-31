Quantcast

Staunton Father Accused of Murdering Infant Son Seeks Jury Trial

Posted: Updated: Jan 31, 2017 05:53 PM
Ronald W. Purnell Ronald W. Purnell
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

A Staunton man accused of murdering his 1-month-old son wants to face a judge and jury.

Twenty-eighty-year-old Ronald W. Purnell appeared in Staunton Circuit Court Tuesday, January 31.

The judge appointed a forensics pathologist to the defense, but did not set a date for the jury trial.

Police respond to the 1800 block of Churchville Avenue back on June 29, 2016, for a report of an unresponsive child.

The child, Michael L. Purnell, was first taken to Augusta Health, then transferred to the University of Virginia Medical Center. According to police, the baby died the next day.

Following an investigation and autopsy, police charged the victim’s father with second-degree murder.

A grand jury indicted Ronald W. Purnell on January 17, 2017.

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

