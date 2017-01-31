Quantcast

Fluvanna County Horse Born in 1984 Celebrates Birthday

Mikey born in 1984 had a birthday celebration on Tuesday Mikey born in 1984 had a birthday celebration on Tuesday
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A very special horse celebrated his 33rd birthday Tuesday at Oakland Farm in Fluvanna County.

Mikey is one of the horses that lives on the Oakland School property. For his birthday, children at the school sang to him and gave him his food with some special peppermint treats on top.

The horses are used as part of the school's curriculum to teach children responsibility.

"They sort of soothe you because they're listening the whole time and they're really good to be around," said Luxi Porter, a student at Oakland School. 

Mikey is one of the retired horses at the school. Student responsibilities include brushing and feeding the horses.

"It builds their confidence, one student said last year. I thought it was perfect, that if we can learn how to ride the horses we can learn how to read," said Sarah Bailey, a riding instructor at Oakland School.

