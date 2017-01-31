Supporters of State DNA Study Pledge Money in Support

The effort for the Virginia State Crime Commission to study an enhancement of the DNA databank system just received a big financial push.

Albemarle County Sheriff Chip Harding has been fighting for this effort.

The sheriff and his wife, the Albemarle Sheriff's Foundation, and anonymous donors are offering to pledge $33,000 to help pay for the study.

The funds can legally be transferred to the state's general fund.

The crime commission study would look at the impact of enhancing the state's databank by including DNA collections for additional misdemeanor arrests.