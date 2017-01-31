Supporters of State DNA Study Pledge Money in Support

The effort for the Virginia State Crime Commission to study an enhancement of the DNA databank system just received a big financial push.
Albemarle County Sheriff Chip Harding has been fighting for this effort.
The sheriff and his wife, the Albemarle Sheriff's Foundation, and anonymous donors are offering to pledge $33,000 to help pay for the study.
The funds can legally be transferred to the state's general fund.
The crime commission study would look at the impact of enhancing the state's databank by including DNA collections for additional misdemeanor arrests.
Albemarle Sheriff's Office Press Release:
On January 27, 2017, Sue and John Graham met in Richmond with Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Bill Howell and Minority Leader David Toscano. Parties discussed the best way to ensure that the Virginia Crime Commission expeditiously examines the impact of enhancing Virginia’s DNA databank to include additional class one misdemeanors. The Virginia House Committee on Rules had indicated the day before that fiscal constraints limited the ability of the Crime Commission to conduct additional studies this fiscal year.
However, Speaker Howell agreed to write a letter to Virginia Crime Commission Chair Delegate Rob Bell (R-Albemarle), requesting that the Commission conduct a study examining DNA databank enhancement this year. This DNA Crime Commission study, like the one contemplated by H.J. 711 and its proponents, is not a mandate. Rather, the study would examine the impact of DNA enhancement on solving crimes, averting future crimes, and freeing the wrongfully convicted.
This study would also review civil liberties safeguards that ensure against the unauthorized collection, dissemination, or utilization of DNA data and determine if and whether these protections can be further enhanced.
The Crime Commission would be asked to examine the impact of DNA enhancement by analyzing data from states with enhanced DNA databanks, including Wisconsin and New York.
Proponents of this study wish to ensure the Virginia Crime Commission commences work on this crucial public safety initiative. To address fiscal concerns that may limit the ability of the Virginia Crime Commission to promptly undertake this study, the Albemarle Sheriff’s Foundation has offered to donate $10,000. In addition, Sheriff Harding and his wife Linda will write a personal check for $5,000. Another $18,000. has been pledged, by people known to Sheriff Harding, but who desire to remain anonymous. The funds can be transferred to the Commonwealth general fund to support commencement of this DNA Crime Commission study upon request.
It is our hope and expectation that the Virginia Crime Commission will have completed this DNA study well-before the General Assembly convenes for legislative business next session.
Donations to the general fund are permitted under VA Code § 58.1-17.