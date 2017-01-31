Virginians Rally for State Support in Disability Services

Virginians gathered in Richmond to rally to ask for access to more disability services

Caregivers and families of disabled Virginians rallied in the state capitol Tuesday, asking lawmakers to help thousands of people come off a wait list so they can access more community services.

They want to access treatment through a Medicaid developmental disability waiver program.

The Arc of Virginia is an advocacy group and says if the state increases its support for these services it would be more cost effective in the long run.

“Families are just asking for a little bit of help to make things work. They need a little bit of respite, some in-home support, maybe, it's a ramp to their house,” said Jamie Liban, executive director at the Arc of Virginia.

Three thousand people on the Medicaid waiver wait list are classified as having the most urgent needs.

Activists are hoping budget amendments by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers will move forward and reduce the delays.