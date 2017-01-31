Protesters at Rep. Garrett's Albemarle Co. Office Show Support for ACA

People showing their support for the Affordable Care Act at Rep. Tom Garrett’s office in Albemarle County

Some people in Albemarle County are fighting back against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

More than a hundred protesters stood outside 5th District Representative Tom Garrett's office Tuesday, January 31.

Protesters say even though not all of them use what is commonly referred to as “Obamacare,” they do believe everyone deserves affordable coverage.

Participants in the protest then walked up to Garrett's office to hand deliver their own personal stories in support of the Affordable Care Act.

The letters are urging the Republican politician to oppose any repeal without an immediate replacement.

"We want to see health care coverage for all people. We don't want to see people, 20-30 million people lose their insurance. The estimates are like 45,000 people or so may annually die if they don't have insurance. So we just want to see people protected, see people keep their insurance, and make it better," said Ken Home.

The event was organized by Indivisible Charlottesville, a new group that was formed to oppose President Trump's agenda.

The representative issued the following in response to the protest: “We appreciate hearing from Indivisible Charlottesville and the balance they bring to what had thus far been a lopsided commentary in favor of repeal. We commend their engagement and welcome their comments as we shape policy moving forward.”