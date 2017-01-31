UVA, Norfolk Children’s Hospitals Partner to Provide Better Cardiac Care

Babies with heart problems now have access to advanced health care thanks to a new partnership between the University of Virginia Children's Hospital and a Norfolk hospital.

UVA and the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk have teamed up to provide better cardiac care for children. This partnership will allow children with complex congenital heart defects to get state of the art treatment.

According to U.S. News and World Report the UVA Children's Hospital’s pediatric surgery program is ranked among the best in the nation. A partnership between the two hospitals will improve the outcomes for children with heart conditions.

This comes at a time when there are fewer children's hospitals than there were a century ago.

Dr. Jay Gangemi, surgical director of UVA’s pediatric cardiac surgery program, says the demand of the program continues to grow.

“We attract patients from Lynchburg, Roanoke, Richmond, Northern Virginia, southwest Virginia. So really, all over the state and so our volume continues to grow,” said Gangemi.

Both hospitals will to work together to treat patients on a case-by-case basis.

UVA pediatric cardiac surgery program director adds the most important thing is that children have access to the best care possible.

Until the program is up to full speed, the surgeries that need to be done will be prioritized.