Weldon Cooper Center: Charlottesville Population Rapidly Growing

The Charlottesville area is growing by leaps and bounds. New estimates released by the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia show it is the third fastest growing area in the commonwealth.

According to the center, the regional population has increased 10 percent since 2010.

Qian Cai, the director of the research group, says areas like housing, schools, transportation workforce, and healthcare are likely to be impacted.

“In the Charlottesville area, when we look at a lot of growth, then of course it impacts a lot of other areas. For example, school enrollment. We have enough schools, and staffing and teachers,” Cai said.

The projected population of the area has not been calculated since 2012.