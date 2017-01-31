Waynesboro DuPont Settlement Comments Received

Waynesboro hopes to sway the trustees in charge of doling out tens of millions of dollars from the DuPont settlement to send those funds directly to the city at the center of the mercury contamination.

The former DuPont facility in Waynesboro used mercury from 1929 to 1950, releasing it into the South River. The contamination wasn't discovered until the 1970s. Officials say the damage reached more than 100 miles of river and associated floodplain.

“The impacts are real, and frankly we didn't see that they were being accounted for,” said Waynesboro City Manager Michael Hamp.

The public comment period on the proposed settlement of $50 million ended Monday, January 30. Now, it's up to those trustees to decide how to divvy up all that money from the chemical company to make up for decades of contamination in the river watershed.

Waynesboro is asking trustees to consider paying for projects to improve water quality and river recreation - including expanding the greenway. The current proposal fails to directly fund a restoration project in the city.

“This is a missed opportunity and the restoration plan in its present form is flawed in that it doesn't contemplate benefit or restoration activity in our community,” Hamp said.

Thomas Benzing with the South River Science Team sent his comments on the settlement in a letter. “Because Waynesboro was kind of the epicenter of the mercury impact, I'd like to see the money focused there,” he said.

Benzing would like to see money for a proposed state fish hatchery in Front Royal shifted to build a facility in Waynesboro to restore brook trout in the river.

“The springs that we have that feed the water really keep it much colder and make it a place where there's opportunity to bring in cold-water species, in particular trout,” said the scientist.

Benzing hopes the settlement trustees listen to the community where the contamination started: “This particular opportunity is about restoring the habitat of the river, but there's also so many opportunities to educate and make the community more aware of this valuable resource we have running right through town.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it received more than 50 letters and emails with comments on the settlement. The trustees will review all of those and respond as needed.

At this point, there's no timeline for when the restoration plan will be finalized.