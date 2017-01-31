Quantcast

Charlottesville Mayor Holds Rally to Declare City Capital of Resistance

Hundreds showed up to Mike Signer's rally on Tuesday Hundreds showed up to Mike Signer's rally on Tuesday
Khizr Khan Khizr Khan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Hundreds of people took to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall for a rally organized by Mayor Mike Signer.

During the speech he proclaimed Charlottesville as a "capital of resistance" during the Trump presidency. His focus is especially on protecting immigrants and refugees in the city.

A variety of civic and community leaders spoke at the event as well, including Khizr Khan. Supporters and opponents of Donald Trump had spirited conversations during the event. 

Signer outlined three main policy changes in his speech to the crowd. He is working with Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D) to provide specific case assistance for immigrants who need visa help. That he is considering the possibility of making Charlottesville a sanctuary city, first looking into legal ways to add protections for immigrants and political refugees, and the third is putting together a group of lawyers and law students to help immigrants or refugees in Charlottesville process cases and answer questions.

He is also directing Charlottesville's Human Rights Commission to address reports of xenophobia or racism.

  Charlottesville Mayor Holds Rally to Declare City Capital of Resistance

