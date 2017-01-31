Charlottesville Police Charge 2 People with Animal Cruelty

Two Charlottesville residents are facing animal cruelty charges after officers say they neglected their dog.

Police say they were called out to the 200 block of Lankford Avenue for a report of a woman screaming a little before 1 a.m. Thursday, December 22.

Officers did not locate anyone, but say they did find a dog that was very ill. Unable to find its owners, officers took the dog to a veterinarian. Due to the condition of the dog it was euthanized.

A Charlottesville Police Animal Control officer followed up, and through her investigation determined that neglect of the dog lead to it having to be put down.

Felony warrants for cruelty to animals were served to 61-year-old David Edward Rush and 60-year-old Carolyn Elizabeth Rush. Both warrants were served on January 30.