Accused Flight Attendant Negotiating Plea Agreement

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A flight attendant accused of fabricating bomb threats on two U.S. flights in 2015 is negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors.

Justin Cox-Sever allegedly made bogus bomb threats on a flight from Charlottesville, Virginia, to Chicago, and on a flight from Minneapolis to Dickinson, North Dakota. Both SkyWest flights made emergency landings.

The Arizona man was to stand trial beginning Tuesday in North Dakota, but a judge approved a delay until Feb. 28. Prosecutors say in court documents that the two sides anticipate filing a plea agreement before then. It would resolve both cases.

Cox-Sever's trial has been delayed eight times. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted at trial.

He's no longer employed by SkyWest. The airline won't say whether he quit or was fired.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.