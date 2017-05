Release from the Staunton Police Department:

The Staunton Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male involved in a larceny of a generator from Walmart, 1028 Richmond Avenue, on January 27, 2017.



The suspect is described as a white male who was last seen leaving the business in a light colored Dodge Durango.



Anyone that has information regarding the identity of this subject is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3845 or the Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.