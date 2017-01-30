Staunton School Board Chooses Temporary Member

The Staunton School Board has named its newest member.

At the end of last year, a seat was left vacant by the unexpected death of Jody Grogan. After a lengthy process, the board unanimously chose Angela Whitesell to temporarily fill the spot until a special election is held in May 2018.

Chairman Ron Ramsey says Whitesell is the most qualified for the position with previous experience that will be valuable regarding their upcoming agenda.

That includes budget planning, renovating lee high school, and hiring a new superintendent when Linda Reviea retires at the end of this school year.