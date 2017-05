Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer wants the city to be a "Capital of the Resistance" after President Trump halted immigration from seven designated countries.

Tuesday at noon, Signer along with other area leaders including Khizr Khan, will hold a public rally outside City Hall.

The mayor says he wants the city manager to talk with other city councilors about making Charlottesville a sanctuary city.

More information is on the event’s Facebook page.