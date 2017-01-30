Quantcast

New Political Organization Holding First Meeting in Charlottesville

A new political organization is getting off the ground in Charlottesville.

Equity and Progress In Charlottesville, known as EPIC, is set to host its first meeting at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library on East Market Street Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The group, with no official party affiliation, plans to focus on the nine local races on the ballot in Charlottesville for 2017.

EPIC is working on three major platforms: economic opportunity, social and racial equity, and open accountable government.

